Conan O'Brien Still Owns His 1992 Ford Taurus SHO With a Manual Transmission

Comedian and late-night host Conan O'Brien is known for many things. Being strangely hilarious. Getting sacked by NBC. That hair. But there's one fact that stands out to us: In the grand tradition of celebrities holding onto hooptie cars from their pre-fame days, Conan still owns his old 1992 Ford Taurus SHO with a manual transmission.

In a new skit on his eponymous talk show, Conan pulls the Taurus into the studio and extolls its greatness as an unlucky State Farm insurance agent attempts to appraise the 26-year-old car. It's pretty tongue-in-cheek; he sarcastically notes his policy of leaving everything original, including the bald tires, and he explains away a long scratch along the driver's side by saying that he tried to beat a toll booth gate and failed. A ding on the other side is purportedly from hitting Sean Hayes as the Will & Grace actor rode his bike around town.