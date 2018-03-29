Paint With All the Colors of NYIAS: The Most Colorful Cars of the 2018 New York Auto Show

Touring the technicolor dreams on display in New York this week.

By Kyle Cheromcha
Kyle Cheromcha
Kyle CheromchaView Kyle Cheromcha's Articles

It's no secret that new cars today aren't nearly as colorful as they were in the past. To walk onto a dealer lot 20 or 30 years ago was to stroll through a veritable artist's palette of wild, vibrant hues spanning the entire visual spectrum. But times have changed; today, more than two-thirds of cars sold around the world are either black, white, or gray. So are we doomed to a future devoid of fun colors? A stroll around the floor at the New York International Auto Show suggests otherwise.

To be sure, color choices are still important and can make or break a model's success. According to an annual survey conducted by automotive paint supplier PPG, 60 percent of consumers say a car's color is a "major factor" in their decision to buy one. Carmakers recognize this, and still see fit to offer a host of specialized (and expensive) paint options to go along with the requisite 50 shades of gray that people continue to demand.

That's why there's still some hope for our technicolor dreams. One bright spot: PPG has found that blue is rising in popularity as a wide array of automakers have added specialized models and hues that get people excited. Take the Lexus LC500 and its much-hyped "Structural Blue" paint, which the company took 15 years to develop in its quest to make it as blue as possible. Seriously.

Or take a look at what we found in the halls of this week's New York Auto Show, where nearly every manufacturer had at least one car or truck decked out in a crazy color that really caught our eye. Enjoy the gallery below, and remember: Not everything is black and white.

BMW i8 Roadster in E-CopperKyle Cheromcha
Audi RS5 Sportback in Sonomagrun MetallicKyle Cheromcha
Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce in Misano BlueKyle Cheromcha
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Sebring OrangeKyle Cheromcha
Ford Mustang Bullitt in Dark Highland GreenKyle Cheromcha
Jaguar I-Pace in Photon RedKyle Cheromcha
Cadillac XT4 in Autumn MetallicKyle Cheromcha
Honda Civic Si in Energy GreenKyle Cheromcha
Lexus LC500 in Structural BlueKyle Cheromcha
Audi RS5 Coupe in Nardo GreyKyle Cheromcha
Lincoln Aviator in Flight BlueKyle Cheromcha
Kia K900 in WhiteKyle Cheromcha
Hyundai Kona in Lime TwistKyle Cheromcha
Toyota Corolla Hatchback in Rival BlueKyle Cheromcha
Mazda Kai Concept in Soul RedKyle Cheromcha
BMW M6 Gran Coupe in British Racing GreenKyle Cheromcha
Land Rover Range Rover SVR in Estoril BlueKyle Cheromcha
Kia Stinger in Cream OrangeKyle Cheromcha
BMW M5 in Frozen RedKyle Cheromcha
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in Summit WhiteKyle Cheromcha
BMW Alpina B7 in Alpina BlueKyle Cheromcha
Jaguar/Waymo I-Pace in WhiteKyle Cheromcha
Dodge Challenger in Yellow JacketKyle Cheromcha
Ford Focus RS in Nitrous Blue, Ford Mustang in Orange FuryKyle Cheromcha
MORE TO READ