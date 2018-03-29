The Maserati Levante Trofeo Is a V-8 Italian SUV with 590 HP

If there's one kind of car that deserves to get a V-8, a Ferrari-related truck would be a pretty good candidate. Despite this, the Maserati Levante SUV has only ever been available with a V-6. Until now, that is.

Making its debut at the New York Auto Show is the Maserati Levante Trofeo, a super SUV with, you guessed it, a Ferrari-built V-8. Specifically, it uses a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 producing 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. At 156 horsepower per liter, it boasts the highest specific output ever for road-going Maseratis. We suspect the engine here isn't entirely unrelated to the 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged mill found in the Ferrari 488 supercar. For comparison's sake, that engine makes 661 horsepower in the pedestrian GTB guise and a monstrous 710 horses in the 488 Pista.

The Levante Trofeo launches all four wheels to 62 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and will go on to exceed 186 miles per hour.