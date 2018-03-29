The Maserati Levante Trofeo Is a V-8 Italian SUV with 590 HP
Maserati shoves a Ferrari-built, 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V-8 into the Levante and shows it off at the New York Auto Show.
If there's one kind of car that deserves to get a V-8, a Ferrari-related truck would be a pretty good candidate. Despite this, the Maserati Levante SUV has only ever been available with a V-6. Until now, that is.
Making its debut at the New York Auto Show is the Maserati Levante Trofeo, a super SUV with, you guessed it, a Ferrari-built V-8. Specifically, it uses a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 producing 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. At 156 horsepower per liter, it boasts the highest specific output ever for road-going Maseratis. We suspect the engine here isn't entirely unrelated to the 3.9-liter, twin-turbocharged mill found in the Ferrari 488 supercar. For comparison's sake, that engine makes 661 horsepower in the pedestrian GTB guise and a monstrous 710 horses in the 488 Pista.
The Levante Trofeo launches all four wheels to 62 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and will go on to exceed 186 miles per hour.
Making sure the neighbors know it isn't just some garden variety Maserati crossover, the Trofeo gets a healthy dose of look-fast parts such as a new lower front fascia, rear bumper, oversize 22-inch wheels (the biggest ever fitted to a production Maser), and a pair of Viper-style hood vents. A front splitter and side skirts made of carbon fiber also make an appearance.
The Maserati Levante Trofeo will be on display at the New York International Auto Show from March 30 to April 8. Production is slated to begin this summer.
- RELATEDWith the 2018 Maserati Ghibli, the Italian Brand Looks to Resurrect the Nameplate—AgainMaserati brings more luxury, more drama, and the same great driving dynamics with the updated Ghibli. In a stacked segment, it's going to need it.READ NOW
- RELATEDMaserati to Drastically Cut Levante ProductionThe plant in question also builds the Alfa Romeo MiTo.READ NOW
- RELATEDMaserati Levante Hybrid 'Will Be a Maserati' Even With Chrysler Pacifica TechFiat Chrysler is sharing hardware between its hybrid minivan and its luxury Italian crossover.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Maserati Levante S Q4 Is a Luxury SUV That Flips the ScriptModena's first utility vehicle should have been boring crossover gussied up with contrived Italian drama. Instead, it's the best car Maserati has made in decades.READ NOW
- RELATEDMaserati’s Levante Is a Spicy Meatball of an SUVWho's in the mood for Italian?READ NOW