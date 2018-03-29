2019 Acura RDX Revealed in Sportier A-Spec Trim

Acura took the wraps off of the final production version of the new RDX in New York on Wednesday and, lo and behold, it looks exactly like the "prototype" we saw back in January.

Built on an all-new chassis, the 2019 RDX is powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder VTEC engine pumping out 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the first 10-speed in the luxury compact crossover segment, apparently. The newest iteration of Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, sport-tuned MacPherson struts up front, and optional adaptive dampers make this the most laterally potent RDX yet, says Acura.