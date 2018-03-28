Now You Can Buy a Car at Walmart 

Walmart has become synonymous with convenience as the one-stop shopping center offers everything from groceries to guns. Now, the company is adding cars to its inventory with a new program launching April 1.

“We’re constantly looking for innovative services to help us save busy families money and time,” Walmart Vice President Daniel Eckert told Adweek.

The program will launch in 250 Supercenters in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana and Virginia, according to USA Today. The program will also launch on Walmart.com

CarSaver Centers have been set up inside of these select Walmart stores across from the checkout lanes and next to other services, like nail salons, vision centers, and banks. Staffers will connect interested customers with local, certified dealers and schedule appointments to visit the dealerships. If a potential customer does not reach out to the dealership an “auto-advisor” reconnects with that person.

Customers will have options when car shopping at the CarCenter kiosks. They will be able to select a new, used or certified pre-owned vehicle and apply for financing and auto insurance. Pricing is up front. Once a customer decides on a vehicle, they are connected with an “Express Manager” that will arrange a pick-up or test drive.

In 2016, Walmart, CarSaver, auto lenders, and 20 participating dealerships participated in a pilot version of the program in Stuart, Florida. On average, customers saved more than $3,000 on their vehicles sticker price due to the program’s no-haggling policy. And more than half of the scheduled appointments resulted in a sale, according to Sean Wolfington, CEO of CarSaver.

According to the company’s website, the new Walmart partners offer a lifetime warranty on the majority of their vehicles.