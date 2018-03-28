The 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec Is a Goth-Trim MDX

Acura unveiled a new A-Spec trim for its MDX crossover at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday, bringing to the table a bevy of dark trim pieces, smoked wheels, some race car-inspired interior touches, and... well, not much else.

Which may not be a bad thing considering the MDX is apparently the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time. Of all time. In the words of Honda America senior vice president Henio Arcangeli Jr, "This MDX A-Spec adds a dimension of sporty, aggressive and youthful appeal that will attract new buyers to the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time." Hey, if it ain't broke...