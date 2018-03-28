Watch Porsche Mission E and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Get Thrashed at the Nurburgring
It's testing season at the Nurburgring, and manufacturers are out in force showing off their new flagship sedans' performance capabilities.
The Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit opened to the public earlier than usual this month, so we can expect to see a lot of car manufacturers bringing their newest toys out for testing in the coming weeks.
This video posted by EMS Nordschleife TV features five minutes of some of the most anticipated production cars testing on the 73-turn circuit. According to the description, this track event is part of the Nurburgring's industry pool, a coalition of car companies who rent out the track for roughly 16 weeks every year to test the limits of their newest vehicles.
One of the most notable cars seen testing here, and the first one in the video, is the upcoming Porsche Mission E fully-electric performance sedan. Porsche has brought the Mission E to the 'Ring before, albeit with some camouflage bodywork. This test mule appears to be in full production form, and boy howdy does it move.
Next up is the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, the newest addition to Affalterbach's growing list of standalone performance models. That 4.0-liter biturbo V-8 engine sounds amazing as always, but can the 4-Door Coupe uphold the Beast of the Green Hell's record-setting legacy and become the fastest production sedan around the Nordschleife?
Other camouflage-clad test mules seen here include a handful of non-performance offerings from Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and a Hyundai Veloster N. Although Hyundai is a part of the industry pool, the brand's N performance division has stated that it doesn't care about 'Ring times, so seeing N's hottest hatch getting hammered around the circuit seems a little contradictory.
