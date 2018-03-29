2019 Kia K900 Moves the Brand Further Upmarket

You know the Kia K900? The full-size, rear-wheel-drive, full-size luxury sedan from Kia? Oh, you’ve never heard of it? That’s understandable. Well, it exists, and the second-generation model just debuted at the New York Auto Show.

The Kia K900 has been quietly serving as the Korean brand’s flagship sedan since 2013. It’s based on the Genesis platform shared by both the G80 and stretched G90 sedans. The obvious difference is that the K900 is a Kia and has less brand panache than a Genesis, which means a lower price tag. If you’re in the market for a full-size rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan and you’re not a snob about which brand you drive, the Kia K900 is actually a pretty solid choice.

It’s an even better choice now that the second generation is out. With an updated look inside and out, high-end interior materials and technology, and standard all-wheel drive, Kia’s flagship luxury sedan is more competitive than ever.