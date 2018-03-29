Lincoln Aviator Gives a Glimpse at the Future of Lincoln in New York

It looks a bit like a smaller Navigator, but there are enough design differences to set the Aviator apart from its big brother. The rest of the Lincoln SUV lineup should be piggybacking on the panache of the new Navigator, which is a huge sales success, and it looks like that’s exactly what it’s doing.

Lincoln made it clear that the Aviator it showed off in New York is a “preview” of what’s to come from Lincoln SUVs, so this technically isn’t a production model. However, it sure looks production ready and we’d be surprised if there were any major changes made to this big crossover before it hits dealers next year.