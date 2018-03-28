Rolls-Royce Shoots for the Stars With New Wraith Luminary Collection

The Rolls-Royce Wraith isn't for everyone. Well, to be precise, no Rolls-Royce is, but the new limited-edition Wraith with the world's first illuminated wood and perfectly-timed LED shooting stars is only for 55 people from around the globe, because that's exactly how many will be made. Unless someone buys multiples, of course.

Say hello to the Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection, a bold, dynamic, and ultra-luxurious automobile that delivers on the sort of details that no one else would ever dare to think of, as the Goodwood brand often does.