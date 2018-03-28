Pagani Recalls All Huayra BCs and Roadsters Over Battery Failures

It's been a busy couple of days for Italian supercar software technicians, it seems.

Shortly after Ferrari issued a recall on the 488 regarding a brake wear-monitoring bug, Pagani is recalling all Huayra BCs and Roadsters ever sold in America due to possible battery management software failure. Yes, it's recalling all of them. In other words, the total number of Huayras being recalled: 16. One six. That's not a typo from 160 or even a poorly transcribed 60.

Exactly sixteen Paganis are being recalled. Look, if you wanted useable, everyday consumer journalism, this is the site you're looking for.