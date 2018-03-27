Lamborghini Is Preparing to Take the Urus Racing

Seemingly in response to Bentley's plan to take the Bentayga to Pikes Peak this year, Lamborghini is preparing to take its high-riding SUV, the Urus, racing as well.

According to a report by Autocar, the Italian supercar, er, luxury carmaker intends to enter the Urus in some sort of motorsport competition, only revealing that the chosen event will be one that takes the utility Lambo to "all roads." An automotive triathlon of sorts that incorporates road, track, and gravel. "We will choose a form of competition intended only for our class of vehicle," Lambo CEO Stefano Domenicali told the British publication. "Our car has many faces. You can enjoy its beauty, it is very fast on the track, very fast off road and very fast on gravel. We will choose something that combines all of these things."