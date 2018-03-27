Lamborghini Is Preparing to Take the Urus Racing

Lambo is looking to show the Urus off on road, track, and gravel.

By Chris Tsui
Lamborghini SpA

Seemingly in response to Bentley's plan to take the Bentayga to Pikes Peak this year, Lamborghini is preparing to take its high-riding SUV, the Urus, racing as well. 

According to a report by Autocar, the Italian supercar, er, luxury carmaker intends to enter the Urus in some sort of motorsport competition, only revealing that the chosen event will be one that takes the utility Lambo to "all roads." An automotive triathlon of sorts that incorporates road, track, and gravel. "We will choose a form of competition intended only for our class of vehicle," Lambo CEO Stefano Domenicali told the British publication. "Our car has many faces. You can enjoy its beauty, it is very fast on the track, very fast off road and very fast on gravel. We will choose something that combines all of these things."

As for whether that equates to squaring off with Bentley on a certain Colorado hill climb this June, Domenicali denies he's sending the Urus to Pikes Peak but acknowledges that the Bentayga's performance there "will provide us with a benchmark." The Lamborghini boss adds, "Lamborghini welcomes challenges, but whatever we do will be quite different from other brands."

An announcement as to where exactly the Urus will get its race on will reportedly drop by the end of the year. We've reached out to Lamborghini for further comment and will update this story if we hear back.

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 641-horsepower, 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 and starts at around $200,000.

