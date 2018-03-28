Amazon's The Grand Tour Has Started Filming Season 3

The second season of Amazon's The Grand Tour was in a league beyond its inaugural season. Segments that made viewers wince, such as "Celebrity Brain Crash" and the show's test driver, "The American," whose monologue was bad enough to be a Nixon speech, were ditched for season two, making immeasurable improvement to the show.

Let us hope the trajectory upward continues, as one of the show's hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, announced Tuesday through Drivetribe that the show's third season has pressed the big, red record button, accompanied by a photo of an unidentified pickup truck being driven along a snowy road.

While the model of truck was not disclosed, we believe the truck to be a 2018 Volkswagen Amarok, based upon the badge, side mirrors, and taillight design. Unfortunately, the photo was wiped of metadata, so clues as to the shooting location are difficult to come by for those unable to identify the trees flanking the road—The Drive is composed more of car enthusiasts than dendrologists. We can only speculate that Clarkson was somewhere in the northern hemisphere when the photo was taken, due to the snow.

The Amarok is not available in the United States, but is available in warm climates such as Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and coldest of all: Europe. The weather and markets for the Amarok narrow the probable shooting region down to a single continent, but from there, pinpointing the region is tricky.

The presence of the pickup which we presume to be an Amarok leaves open the possibility of a comparative review, like those the hosts have filmed in the past. Compact pickup trucks available in Europe, perhaps? There is but one way to know: Wait until the Q4 window that the past two seasons were released in to find out.