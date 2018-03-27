GMC Introduces New Off-Road Sub-Brand with 2019 Sierra AT4

The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is the first offering from an all-new sub-brand from GMC. AT4, which stands for All Terrain 4, is all about off-road ability and attitude without sacrificing the premium features and technology you expect from GMC. These are trucks for the driver who wants to go off the beaten path in a full-size pickup truck but wants to do it in pebbled leather seats with a full-color head-up display.

The truck looks distinctly different from the Denali and SLT Sierras we saw in Detroit earlier this month. Sierra AT4 features include a rugged, yet tasteful two-inch lift, a locking rear differential, skid plates, hill descent control, a traction select system, optional Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires, and of course, red recovery hooks in front to let everyone know what a serious off-roader it is. The HUD in the Sierra AT4 has an off-road inclinometer showing the fore and aft tilt, front tire angle, and left and right tilt.