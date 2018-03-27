Jaguar Introduces the F-Pace SVR Ahead of the New York Auto Show

Jaguar introduced Tuesday the F-Pace SVR, the fastest version yet of the top-selling F-Pace, ahead of its debut at the New York International Auto Show this week.

"The F-Pace SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance," said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity at Jaguar Land Rover. "Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-Pace and SVR names."

The F-Pace SVR is powered by a similar supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 as the F-Type, which produces 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. A rear Electronic Active Differential helps put this power down, and a Variable Valve Active Exhaust System, similar to the F-Type's, makes the F-Pace purr down the road. This enables the Jaguar to leap from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 176 mph.