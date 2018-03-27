Jaguar Introduces the F-Pace SVR Ahead of the New York Auto Show
The big cat gets a big boost in the performance department.
Jaguar introduced Tuesday the F-Pace SVR, the fastest version yet of the top-selling F-Pace, ahead of its debut at the New York International Auto Show this week.
"The F-Pace SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance," said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer of Vehicle Integrity at Jaguar Land Rover. "Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-Pace and SVR names."
The F-Pace SVR is powered by a similar supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 as the F-Type, which produces 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. A rear Electronic Active Differential helps put this power down, and a Variable Valve Active Exhaust System, similar to the F-Type's, makes the F-Pace purr down the road. This enables the Jaguar to leap from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 176 mph.
Underneath standard 21-inch or optional 22-inch wheels, enlarged two-piece brakes, 15.5-inch front and 15.6-inch rear, rein in the speed quickly when you need to. An upgraded chassis gains a set of progressive front and rear springs that are 30- and 10-percent stiffer respectively, incorporating an anti-roll system that contributes to a 5 percent overall reduction in body roll. The F-Pace SVR also gains numerous aerodynamic enhancements, including front and rear bumpers, side skirts, wheel arch extensions, a vented hood, and a rear spoiler, all unique to the SVR.
Starting at $79,990, the F-Pace SVR will be available at dealers starting this summer.
