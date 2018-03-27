The Blazing 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Will Do 0-60 MPH in 2.85 Seconds

The supercar-slaying 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is undoubtedly the quickest 'Vette to ever come out of the factory gates in Bowling Green. Just how quick? Try 0 to 60 mph in just 2.85 seconds, which would put the rear-wheel-drive monster on par with some of the world's finest speed machines.

Corvette Blogger got the details from Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles at the 12 Hours of Sebring race in Florida earlier this month. Charles confirmed that the ZR1 will blast from 0 to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds, hit 100 mph in six seconds even, and lay down a 10.6 second quarter mile at 134 mph. This would make it quicker than performance stalwarts like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and only a hair slower than the Lamborghini Aventador.

Of course, eye-popping numbers should be expected when you consider what's under the hood. The ZR1 is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V-8 engine that puts out 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque, which will be connected to either a seven-speed manual transmission or a new eight-speed automatic.

But there's still at least one mystery number out there: An official Nurburgring lap time. Amidst all the buzz surrounding the car's unveiling last November, Chevy hinted that it would be trying for a sub-seven-minute lap to trump the Dodge Viper ACR and become the fastest American car round the 'Ring. Again, such a feat would place it in rarefied company.

We'll have to wait and see if the team can accomplish its goal, but the evidence looks good. In January, the ZR1 bested the new Ford GT's record lap time at Virginia International Raceway during an engineering shakedown.