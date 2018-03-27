Watch This Tesla-Powered Sand Truck's Acceleration

Say what you want, but electric vehicle conversions are super cool. Sure, ripping out the heart and soul of something that once made a monstrous roar is disheartening, but what you leave in its wake can be equally satisfying, so as long as you're open-minded.

Recently, the internet has started to notice an awfully quiet sand truck ripping up the dunes. In case you're wondering just why it's so quiet, you'll have to look at the power plant that sits inside the custom-built buggy. The owner utilized a refurbished 1400 amp performance motor from a rear wheel drive Tesla Model S. This motor comes equipped in vehicles with Tesla's infamous ludicrous mode, but instead of using an 85 kWh battery, this truck saves weight by using a 22 kWh pack.

Together, the units deliver around 25 to 30 miles on the dunes, or 20 to 26 runs on a drag strip, while producing around 640 horsepower. All of this in a package weighing only 2,600 pounds, or half the weight of a Model S, makes it needless to say that this truck is rightfully quick.