No, Richard Hammond's House Wasn't Broken Into

Despite what you may have heard, no, Richard Hammond's house has not been burgled.

Throughout the weekend, reports from multiple U.K. news outlets surfaced alleging that a 20-acre castle in Herefordshire owned by Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond had been broken into and ransacked. The Telegraph called it a "James Bond-style raid," in reference to how locked down and secure the place is. The Sun even goes as far as calling the $2.8 million (2 million pound) castle "Fort Knox."

(As an aside, yes, $2.8 million will apparently get you a freakin' 20-acre, iron-gated castle in Britain. For all of our readers located in San Francisco, New York City, or any number of overpriced metropoles, let that sink in for a minute or two.)

In response, Hammond himself posted a video to DriveTribe on Monday cheekily and succinctly calling out the reports as "utter bull-REDACTED." Baloney. Fake news. False reporting. It didn't happen.