BMW X5 Owner Suing After Thumb Severed by Self-Closing Door

BMW is being sued by a BMW X5 owner, after his right thumb was severed by his luxury SUV's self-closing door, reports the New York Post.

On July 6, 2016, 61-year-old Godwin Boateng, was reportedly standing by his X5 and resting his hand on the "driver's door column" while the door was open before it somehow closed, cutting off Boateng's thumb. According to Boateng's suit, the fault laid with the BMW's Soft Closing Automatic Door (SCAD) feature.

"With the front driver’s door approximately one-foot ajar, the SCAD sensor activated the electric motor, which pulled the driver’s door firmly, and not ‘so softly’ snapped through the flesh, nerves, blood vessels, tendons, musculature and bone structure of Boateng’s right thumb," the lawsuit reads.

Boateng then allegedly carried his severed finger to the hospital where doctors ultimately informed him that, unfortunately, the thumb couldn't be reattached.

"I carried my thumb into the hospital, and they said, 'What happened to you?'" Boateng told the New York Post. "I said, 'My car door.' I'm holding my thumb, they took it and put it on ice. The nurse said, 'Maybe the doctor can put it back on.' The doctor came in and looked at it and said, 'I'm sorry.' He said he couldn't. The way it got severed, it couldn’t be saved."