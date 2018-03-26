Fiat 500 Urbana Edition Adds More Customization to FCA's Darling Hatchback

Fiat-Chrysler pulled the wraps off the new Fiat 500 Urbana Edition on Monday with a special variant of Fiat's iconic subcompact hatchback that takes advantage of the iconic 500 hatchback's classic styling. This announcement follows news that every 2018 500 hatchback will get a turbocharger in an effort to make the 500 range sportier and more customizable.

The Urbana Edition is only available on the base model 500 "Pop" trim and essentially adds 16-inch Hyper Black wheels and black accents to the 500's exterior lights. On the inside, the edition adds black Sport Cloth seats with silver contrast stitching and a blacked-out instrument panel bezel.

Five special exterior paint colors are available for the variant, including Granito Gray, Metallo Gray, Pompei Silver, Bianco White Ice, and Perla White Tri-coat.

This unique 500 hatchback joins two other cars in the Fiat 500 lineup with the same name––the 500X Urbana Edition based on the 500X urban crossover and the 500L Urbana Edition based on the 500L compact minivan.

Fiat won't reveal pricing for this custom hatchback yet, but considering that the other editions are $395 and $845 options (respectively), the 500 Urbana Edition shouldn't break the bank.