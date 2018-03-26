Lexus UX Makes Its First North American Stop at the 2018 New York Auto Show

"The UX was developed under the concept of the 'creative urban explorer'. Chief Engineer, Chika Kako, sees the UX as a reflection of a refined, imaginative lifestyle set against the backdrop of a city, so New York City is a perfect fit," Ed Hellwig of Lexus communications told The Drive.

According to Lexus, the UX will be the first vehicle to be built on the new GA-C global platform, and there will be two different trims available upon debut. The UX 200 will feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of producing 168 horsepower, however, the UX 250h will employ the Atkinson Cycle version of the same 2.0-liter engine but add a hybrid system for a projected 176 total system horsepower, and an estimated 38 mpg combined.

In the United States, only the hybrid model will feature the brand's new electric all-wheel-drive system, which adds an electric motor to the rear axle for optimized driving dynamics on slippery surfaces. When it comes to the sexier and slightly more aggressive F Sport trim, Hellwig confirmed that it will be available for both models, the UX 200 and 250h.