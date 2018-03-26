Hold Your Horses, There's Now a Kentucky Derby Edition 2019 Ram 1500
Ram will serve as the official truck of the world-famous Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Ram pulled the wraps off its new special edition truck, the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition to commemorate the world's most famous annual horse racing event, the 144th Kentucky Derby.
The limited edition truck is based on the brand's range-topping Limited trim, which means it boasts all the luxuries and tech features that Ram recently crammed into its new-generation truck. This includes the 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, four-corner auto-leveling air suspension, and power-retracting running boards.
When it comes to visual opulence, the horsey Ram 1500 gets swanky with “Run for the Roses” fender graphics, genuine wood and metal trim throughout the cabin, and heated and ventilated front and rear leather seats. Along with the new special-edition truck, a brand-new body colored appearance package for the new 1500 models is also making a debut.
According to a Ram spokesperson, the new appearance package adds one of six possible paint colors to key elements of the truck. "The body-colored appearance package matches the bumpers, door handle inner covers, and fender flares," the Ram spokesperson told The Drive.
Why a Kentucky Derby truck? For starters, Ram serves as the official truck of Churchill Downs, the venerable venue where the famous Kentucky Derby is held. In addition, if there's one industry that relies heavily, if not entirely, on pickup trucks for transportation, it's the equestrian industry, whether it be horse breeding, racing, or simply transporting.
“The Kentucky Derby has long been among America’s most cherished sporting events,” said Mike Manley, head of Ram brand. “The close ties between Ram trucks and the equine community have led us to the introduction of the 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition. The Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck that delivers capability, durability, technology, and safety and is well-suited to meet the needs of all kinds of owners, including those who love horses.”
The Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition is on sale right now for $53,190 plus a $1,645 destination charge, and production is limited to 2,000 units.
- RELATEDMopar Unveils New Line of Accessories for 2019 Ram 1500Mopar's new catalog boasts over 200 accessories for the all-new Ram pickup.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2019 Ram 1500 First Drive Review: A 21st Century Pickup Truck—With the Tech to Prove ItAn excellent ride, oodles of tech, and a gigantic 12-inch touchscreen make this the full-size truck to beat.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition Gets Branded in TexasThe all-new Ram 1500 variant boasts luxurious features reminiscent of the Southwest.READ NOW