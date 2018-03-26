Hold Your Horses, There's Now a Kentucky Derby Edition 2019 Ram 1500

When it comes to visual opulence, the horsey Ram 1500 gets swanky with “Run for the Roses” fender graphics, genuine wood and metal trim throughout the cabin, and heated and ventilated front and rear leather seats. Along with the new special-edition truck, a brand-new body colored appearance package for the new 1500 models is also making a debut.

According to a Ram spokesperson, the new appearance package adds one of six possible paint colors to key elements of the truck. "The body-colored appearance package matches the bumpers, door handle inner covers, and fender flares," the Ram spokesperson told The Drive.

Why a Kentucky Derby truck? For starters, Ram serves as the official truck of Churchill Downs, the venerable venue where the famous Kentucky Derby is held. In addition, if there's one industry that relies heavily, if not entirely, on pickup trucks for transportation, it's the equestrian industry, whether it be horse breeding, racing, or simply transporting.