Ferrari Is Recalling the 488 Over Brake-Monitoring Software Issue

Ferrari is issuing a recall on its 488 due to a fault in the supercar's software, according to a statement from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Apparently, cars are failing to properly warn their drivers when its brake discs are worn out and in need of servicing.

The fault apparently goes against federal regulations and thus the Italian supercar maker is issuing a recall and updating the software of all affected vehicles. The good news here is that the pool of affected vehicles, even by Ferrari standards, is pretty small. Just 40 cars will have to have their code rejigged.

According to Carscoops, all of them are from the 2016 model year with 39 being hardtop GTB coupes and a single affected 488 being of the convertible Spyder variety.