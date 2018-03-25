There's a 5,700-Mile 1994 Toyota Supra For Sale Right Now

Seemingly timed to take advantage of the current Supra-mania spurred on by the MkV hype-train, an absolutely pristine example of the now-legendary MkIV Toyota Supra has appeared for sale.

Spotted on Bring a Trailer is a completely unmodified 1994 Supra with just 5,664 miles on the odometer. According to the seller, all of the car's body panels still wear the original Super White paint and carry matching VIN tags. Naturally, it also boasts zero accidents on its Carfax and a clean Tennessee title. With a Supra this pristine, it may be in the future owner's best financial interest to push this across the finish line, or tow it.