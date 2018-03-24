Detroit Woman's Road Rage Arrest Reveals Slew of Crimes
Hey honey, can you pick up some felonies on the way home? Thanks.
There are a few things you shouldn’t be doing while operating a motor vehicle. Most of them are pretty much common sense. You shouldn’t have open bottles of alcohol, drugs, or stolen IDs on you. You’re not supposed to get in road rage fights on the side of the road. And you, most certainly, should not be doing any of this with kids in the car. Somehow, in her 27 years on this Earth, that message hasn’t gotten through to a woman named Alexis Smith.
According to Fox 2 Detroit, officers from the Troy Police department were driving by a Shell station when they saw two people in an argument in the parking lot. After pulling over, they quickly realized that this was a road rage incident between the two drivers. One of them, the aforementioned Smith, smelled a little boozy.
Smith admitted to having a couple of drinks and put up a still-legal 0.061% BAC on the breathalyzer. After searching her car, police found an open container of alcohol on the front passenger seat and a cup of booze in the center console. In the woman’s purse was a vape pen full of THC, some edibles, and several IDs which did not belong to the woman. What did belong to the woman were the 8-year-old and 2-year-old kids in the back seat of the car.
Putting the cherry on top of this case, the Troy Police also learned that the woman was on the “Detroit’s Most Wanted” list. Smith has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Alcohol; Transporting an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle; Possession of Marijuana; Hinder and Obstruction of a Police Officer; and Identity Theft.
