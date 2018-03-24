Detroit Woman's Road Rage Arrest Reveals Slew of Crimes

There are a few things you shouldn’t be doing while operating a motor vehicle. Most of them are pretty much common sense. You shouldn’t have open bottles of alcohol, drugs, or stolen IDs on you. You’re not supposed to get in road rage fights on the side of the road. And you, most certainly, should not be doing any of this with kids in the car. Somehow, in her 27 years on this Earth, that message hasn’t gotten through to a woman named Alexis Smith.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, officers from the Troy Police department were driving by a Shell station when they saw two people in an argument in the parking lot. After pulling over, they quickly realized that this was a road rage incident between the two drivers. One of them, the aforementioned Smith, smelled a little boozy.