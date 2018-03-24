LSU Football Star Pulls Woman From Wreck

Louisiana State University football star Derrius Guice is making a case for the NFL’s Man of the Year before even being drafted. According to NOLA.com, Guice was nearby when a multi-car accident happened Friday in Baton Rouge. Rather than rubbernecking on the side of the road with the rest of the spectators, Guice leaped into action to help a woman trapped inside of a car.

Guice saw a woman that was trapped by airbags after the accident. He came to her aid, popping the airbags and pulling the woman from the car. The car was a silver sedan and was involved in a collision with a black pickup truck.

He documented the aftermath of the incident on his Twitter feed. There you can see pictures of the scene along with a short video. In the video, he can be seen with the woman and a couple of Baton Rouge’s finest, confirming that the woman is alright. “Hey guys, she’s okay. Thank you for the prayers,” Guice said before the woman thanks him for his help. To which he replies, “No problem.”