LSU Football Star Pulls Woman From Wreck
Running back Derrius Guice witnessed the wreck and sprang into action to help the woman who was pinned by her airbags.
Louisiana State University football star Derrius Guice is making a case for the NFL’s Man of the Year before even being drafted. According to NOLA.com, Guice was nearby when a multi-car accident happened Friday in Baton Rouge. Rather than rubbernecking on the side of the road with the rest of the spectators, Guice leaped into action to help a woman trapped inside of a car.
Guice saw a woman that was trapped by airbags after the accident. He came to her aid, popping the airbags and pulling the woman from the car. The car was a silver sedan and was involved in a collision with a black pickup truck.
He documented the aftermath of the incident on his Twitter feed. There you can see pictures of the scene along with a short video. In the video, he can be seen with the woman and a couple of Baton Rouge’s finest, confirming that the woman is alright. “Hey guys, she’s okay. Thank you for the prayers,” Guice said before the woman thanks him for his help. To which he replies, “No problem.”
One of his tweets mentioned that he was concerned that the car was going to blow up with the woman inside, compelling him to act. “Did I mention how scared I was because I thought the car was about to blow up? Yeah, that happened as well.”
The standout running back is projected by some to be a late round pick in the NFL draft next month. Guice is a Baton Rouge native that played three seasons at LSU. He declared for the draft after rushing for a total of more than 2,500 yards and 26 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
- RELATEDGood Samaritan Helps Deputy After Traffic Stop Goes SouthVolusia County Sheriff's Office is praising Shawn Kelly for his selfless actions.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch These Good Canadians Trap a Thief in a Pickup Truck Until Police Arrive"Not a good day for stealing trucks, huh?"READ NOW
- RELATEDDirt Biker Frees Pinned ATV Rider, MacGyver-styleMeet the good Samaritan with a bad back.READ NOW