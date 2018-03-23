This Video of the New Porsche 911 GT3 RS is Pure Automotive Pornography

In a sea of car-related channels on YouTube, actual car companies are struggling to produce great content compared to that of the online car community they pander to, but if there's one brand that does YouTube right, it's Porsche. From its Top 5 series to videos explaining what brake squeal is, Porsche's official channel pumps out high-quality, educational content on an almost daily basis.

Porsche's latest video takes a close look at the new 2019 911 GT3 RS at the EuroSpeedway Lausitz track (formerly Lausitzring) in Brandenburg, Germany. With the most powerful naturally-aspirated flat-six engine ever fitted to a 911, 520 horsepower under the hood (well, trunk in this case),and aerodynamic bodywork that produces twice as much downforce as the regular 911 GT3, the RS effortlessly devours every corner of the East German track.

The best part is that there's no distracting soundtrack or pointless commentary to ruin the video, just a track-focused Porsche 911 doing what it does best. Just listen to that four-liter flat-six rev all the way to 9,000 rpm.