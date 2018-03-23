Driver Crashes Into Building During License Test
The driver accidentally shifted into drive instead of reverse.
When taking a driver's license test, make sure you know the vehicle you are driving well. Otherwise, you may end up like the 17-year-old driver in Buffalo, Minnesota, who zigged when she should have zagged.
According to the Buffalo Police Department, the crash occurred Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. at the license exam station on First Avenue South, where the driver was taking her road test. She accidentally put the gear selector into drive instead of reverse. "This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office," the Buffalo Police Department said in a press release. "The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and building."
The examiner, a 60-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Neither the driver nor anyone in the building was injured, thanks in part to her crashing into what appears to be a vacant portion of the office park. The Buffalo Police Department did not say whether the driver passed her license exam, but it is likely safe to assume she did not.
This seems like a pretty stupid mistake—and, well, it is. I would guess that it was more likely due to a case of nerves on the part of the driver rather than plain ineptitude behind the wheel. Test anxiety is a fairly common occurrence. That's why it's important to practice driving the vehicle you will be testing in. That way, your control inputs are practiced and automatic, eliminating simple mistakes that can occur while driving an unfamiliar vehicle, especially when that vehicle has a less than intuitive shifter.
- RELATEDSeattle Driver Crashes Rental McLaren 650S on Wet Road, Blames Summer TiresWould you believe the police have a different theory?READ NOW
- RELATEDDaredevil Valerie Thompson Survives 343 MPH Crash in World Record AttemptThe BUB Seven streamliner is in much worse shape than Valerie Thompson.READ NOW
- RELATEDSleeping Woman Woken Up By Car Crashing Into BedroomWhen all you want to do is sleep in on a Sunday, the neighbors decide to plow through your bedroom wall.READ NOW
- RELATED5 People Died in a Helicopter Crash in New York City's East River. I Was There.As a passenger in an accompanying helicopter, I know how hard it would have been to escape that crash.READ NOW
- RELATEDNuTonomy Suspends Boston Self-Driving Car Pilot After Fatal Uber CrashThe city government requested the shutdown.READ NOW