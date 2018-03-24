GMC Introduces Black Editions for Terrain and Acadia SUVs

When GMC offers a new trim or option package on a truck or SUV, it’s usually to move it further upmarket and comes with a shiny grille, shiny wheels, and chrome accents all over. But that’s not the case for the all-new Black Editions for the Terrain and Acadia SUVs.

The GMC Black Edition is pretty self-explanatory. It’s similar to the Midnight Edition available on some Chevrolet models which mostly just makes everything black. It’s simple, but the result looks cool. However, the Black Edition is available with paint colors other than black. On the Terrain, you can get it in Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic, and Sedona Metallic. On the Acadia, you can get the Black Edition in Ebony White Metallic, Summit White, White Frost Tricoat, Dark Sky Metallic, and Smokey Quartz Metallic.

The Black Edition adds black wheels, black exterior accents like mirror caps, roof rails, and badging (except for the red GMC badges), and a black grille. For the Terrain, the option is available on SLE and SLT trims, and the only Acadia trim you can get it on is the SLT.

“The new Terrain and Acadia Black Editions perfectly capture the identity of the GMC brand by offering a bold and confident exterior appearance,” said Duncan Aldred, Vice President of Global GMC in a press release. “They give our customers more choices within the premium SUV segment to distinguish their vehicle and themselves.”

We reached out to GMC asking if there were any plans to bring Black Editions to more models in the GMC lineup and were told there are “no additional announcements at this time.” The new option packages on these two SUVs will make their live debut at the New York Auto Show next week.