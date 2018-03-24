Infiniti Pushes Big SUVs Further Upmarket With New 'Limited' Trim

Luxury cars seem to be getting more luxurious all the time in order to stay competitive and maintain brand reputations and luxury SUVs are no different. The latest example of luxury SUVs moving further upmarket is the new Limited trim available for the 2019 Infiniti QX60 and QX80. These big three-row family haulers are now fancier than ever inside and out.

It’s not hard to see what makes the Limited trim special. From the gorgeous exterior upgrades like prettier grilles and wheels to interior enhancements like quilted, perforated semi-aniline leather seats, Infiniti did a good job making these range-topping SUVs stand out from their more pedestrian counterparts.