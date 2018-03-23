The Equus Throwback Is a Corvette Tribute That Can Reach 1,000 HP
Is this 220-mph, $130,000-plus sports car worthy of the Corvette crowd?
Muscle car fans might remember the Equus Bass 770 from a few years ago, a homegrown $250,00 sports car inspired by classic American performance vehicles. It was the product of one company's idea to combine design cues from iconic 1970's muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camaro, and Ford Mustang, and then modernize the result. The Detroit-based company who made that car, Equus Automotive, is back with another tribute car, this time inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette.
The new Equus Throwback takes the basic design of the Corvette C7 Stingray, adds a pinch of flair and a tablespoon of retro style to create the company's idea of what the quintessential Corvette should look like. While most of the Throwback's styling cues are reminiscent of the current generation 'Vette, hints of the older models are present throughout, like the C3-inspired rear end and the massive fin-shaped indentations extending from the front wheels to the doors that remind of us of those on the original Corvette.
Like the Bass 770, the Throwback is highly customizable and will come with a huge range of options. Equus won't give more details but says the top trim model will make 1,000 horsepower and 882 pound-feet of torque, launch to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of more than 220 mph.
That impressive performance comes at a price, and the Throwback's sticker is nothing to scoff at. It starts at $130,000. That's 10 grand more than the new Corvette ZR1. Equus wants the car to be a collector's item though so it will build just 25 units.
Equus Automotive plans to create more tribute cars like this to become the leading car-customizing brand in the United States. Essentially, the company wants to do what Alpina does for BMW and Brabus does for Mercedes-Benz, but focus purely on American performance cars.
- RELATED2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Proves America's Supercar Is Practical and Potent in Equal MeasureA canceled track day still can’t hamper the fun to be had with the Corvette Z06.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 1,100 HP Corvette is Naturally Aspirated and Revs to 9,200 RPMOh yeah, and it set a half-mile record at 194.21 miles per hour.READ NOW
- RELATEDDirect-Injected Corvette Z06 Engine Makes Record-Setting 1,400-HPThe team plans on beating its own record next week.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 1987 Porsche 911 was Rebuilt as a Tribute to the Legendary Carrera RS 2.7Is turning one vintage 911 into another the most beautiful form of sacrilege?READ NOW
- RELATEDTry Not to Stare at This Lamborghini Huracan-Based DeTomaso Pantera TributeThis concept revisits the quintessential Italian dark horse.READ NOW