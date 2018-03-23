The Equus Throwback Is a Corvette Tribute That Can Reach 1,000 HP

Muscle car fans might remember the Equus Bass 770 from a few years ago, a homegrown $250,00 sports car inspired by classic American performance vehicles. It was the product of one company's idea to combine design cues from iconic 1970's muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger, Chevrolet Camaro, and Ford Mustang, and then modernize the result. The Detroit-based company who made that car, Equus Automotive, is back with another tribute car, this time inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette.

The new Equus Throwback takes the basic design of the Corvette C7 Stingray, adds a pinch of flair and a tablespoon of retro style to create the company's idea of what the quintessential Corvette should look like. While most of the Throwback's styling cues are reminiscent of the current generation 'Vette, hints of the older models are present throughout, like the C3-inspired rear end and the massive fin-shaped indentations extending from the front wheels to the doors that remind of us of those on the original Corvette.