Volkswagen Reveals the New Touareg America Isn't Getting

The Touareg also comes with the most assisted driving tech supposedly ever fitted to a Volkswagen, featuring a thermal Night Vision camera, Roadwork Lane Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Assist. Active all-wheel steering also makes the big SUV handle more like a compact vehicle, according to VW.

Compared to the outgoing model, the redesigned Touareg is longer, wider, and 233 pounds lighter thanks to the use of aluminum and "high-tech steels."

Under the hood, the big Volkswagen will be powered by one of two V-6 diesel engines when it goes on sale in Europe. In other markets, a V-6 that runs on conventional gasoline and a V-8 turbo-diesel will be available in addition to a plug-in hybrid version destined for China. With all that diesel, we can't imagine the Environmental Protection Agency being too happy if Volkswagen ever did decide to bring the Touareg back to America. Because, y'know, reasons.