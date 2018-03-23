Snowbank Extraction and Inspection Preparation for the VW Jetta Smyth Ute

No sooner than the Volkswagen Jetta Smyth Ute project returned from the shop after an extended stay, New England received nearly all of the snow it will get this winter during a period of just two weeks. With my and my wife's daily drivers getting priority parking in the garage, the Jetta soon found itself buried under three feet of snow and behind an even larger pile that the snow plow left behind.

Justin Hughes There's a Jetta Ute somewhere under this snowbank.

I adopted a new strategy for extracting the Ute from its wintery doom: wait until spring. But the one good thing about March snowstorms is that it doesn't take long for the snow to melt when the temperature gets above freezing most days. With some digging and a little fancy maneuvering, I finally got the Jetta out of a snowbank that was much smaller than it had once been.

Justin Hughes This fiberglass piece was a minor but repairable casualty from the Ute's snowbank extraction.

The process of backing the Ute out from its wintery tomb caused one of the rivets holding the fiberglass trim panel below the driver's door to pop out, exposing a little bit of minor surface rust on the metal rocker panel underneath. Both of these will be easily repaired. Though I had planned to lift the car slightly as my next project, the snow delay is making me change my next priority to getting it ready for state inspection, which is due in April. My Subaru WRX just passed a stricter than ever inspection, so I'll need to get the Ute squeaky clean to pass in its significantly altered state. Fortunately, it now qualifies for the Massachusetts exemption on emissions testing for vehicles 15 or more years old, so I don't need to worry about the Check Engine light that is constantly on in nearly every older Volkswagen, including this one.

Justin Hughes Smyth Performance's fiberglass body panels held up well to the tortures of winter.

"Operation: Get an Inspection Sticker" will consist of the following steps: Reattach the driver's rocker panel trim after addressing the surface rust.

Replace the two front wheels with two of my 15-inch wheels that have tires in better condition. Though mismatched, all four of these tires on the car at once have more than enough tread to pass. I plan to upgrade the tires later, but this method will get by for now until the tire budget is there.

Replace the leaky gasket between the exhaust manifold and the turbo. Inspectors hate exhaust leaks. Fortunately, the rest of the exhaust is brand new.

Get the cracked windshield replaced. I'll have this done by an auto glass shop. I also plan to amend my registration to officially change the car's color from grey to black as far as the state is concerned. Although I intend to Plastidip it a different color later, I don't want to get kicked out of inspection because the color doesn't match, particularly because the inspection involves still and video cameras to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Justin Hughes The parts that I painted, however, haven't held up so well.