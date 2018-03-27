Top Gear Set A Guinness World Record for the Fastest Tractor on the Planet

In its continued quest to show that you can go fast in just about anything, Top Gear has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest tractor on the planet with an 87-mph run in a 500-horsepower farm implement dubbed "Track-tor." Getting stuck behind a tractor on a rural road is never fun, but chances are we wouldn't have that problem if every farmer in America used something like the extremely tall track toy that the BBC show's nutty engineers dreamed up. The donor tractor was given a heart transplant in the form of a 5.7-liter Chevrolet V-8 engine, plus a host of other modifications like four-wheel disc brakes, adjustable air suspension, and of course, the gigantic wing out back. The whole thing is bathed in many cans of "Lamborghini orange paint."

As the saying goes: If you build it, they will come. Top Gear's mysterious test driver The Stig materialized to pilot the Track-tor for its record attempt at the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, a former Royal Air Force base. Even with the modifications, flirting with 90 mph in a vehicle that's absolutely not designed for those speeds is a dangerous game, but the tractor managed to hit 91.919 mph on its first run and 82.623 mph on its return trip. A little arithmetic gives us the new official Guinness World Record for Fastest Tractor (Modified): 87.271 mph.