This Blown Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Hot Rod Is a Modern American Revolution

Consider this 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow drag racer with a supercharged 7.6-liter General Motors V-8 engine a reminder who really won the Revolutionary War. The British might know a thing or two about world-beating luxury, but there are few formulas that can't be improved with a good ol' fashioned American engine swap. To be fair, this beautiful monster was actually birthed in Finland of all places, and it's currently on sale in neighboring Norway for a cool $115,000. That's way less than the cost of a new Rolls-Royce, but way more than buying a classic example that hasn't been reborn as a quarter-mile car. So is it worth the scratch?

TJAuto.no

You may not be able to put a price on freedom, but you can absolutely tell that there's far more than a hundred grand in parts and labor in this build. Cartoonishly insane as it looks, this Silver Shadow has been finished with a level of care and precision that even the stodgiest owner's club would appreciate. (Well, maybe.)

TJAuto.no

Its classic bodywork has been restored to flawless condition and dropped with care onto a custom chromium molybdenum alloy tube chassis and cage. In fact, apart from the lowered suspension and meaty drag tires, there are only two (very obvious) modifications to the exterior: A pair of gold side pipes, and a hole in the hood to make room for the towering engine and supercharger combo.

TJAuto.no

The 462-cubic-inch V-8 engine is connected to a Mooneyham 14-71 blower and twin Holley Dominator carburetors with a huge carbon fiber bug catcher intake up top. It's like a ice cream sundae of horsepower, and though we don't have exact specs on the car, suffice it to say it's rated at a lot.

TJAuto.no

Impressive as that powerplant is, the interior is where the true spirit of this Silver Shadow comes through. It's an incredible mixture of modern safety standards and old-school luxury, with handcrafted leather racing seats and the color-matched roll cage blending seamlessly with the original dashboard and steering wheel. And that three-stick shifter setup is a wild centerpiece.

TJAuto.no