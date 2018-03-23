One Swanky 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Limo For Sale

This very well may be the limo embodiment of the phrase, “They don’t make ‘em like they used to.” For sale for $895,000, this 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman stretch limo, currently residing in Boeblingen, Germany, is here to lay shame on today’s town cars and passenger Escalades.

While the short-wheelbase 600s were designed to be owner-driven, the long-wheel based models required a chauffeur and offered privacy via a central divider and power window. Production began in '64 and continued with relative fervor for a ride of this caliber through 1981. At the time, it bested the Type 300 Adenauer as the manufacturer’s most spendy vehicle.

The Pullman’s yesteryear contenders in the super-luxury market included the likes of select Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, the Cadillac Fleetwood 75, the Chrysler Imperial Crown Ghia and the iconic, lengthy Lincoln Continental Lehmann-Peterson. But the Pullman’s fanciful roster of notable and celebrity owners, including Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Elizabeth Taylor, Pol Pot and a little someone named The Pope, solidified its rank and the classic limo crème de la crème.

This up-for-grabs road boat here has undergone a full frame-off restoration “performed at the highest level,” according to Hemmings. The Pullman is now is prime show form, technically and visually stunning with a buttery red interior, and ready to hit the ground running at Concours.

The vehicle comes with a one-year warranty, a Daimler-Benz data card of first delivery with matching engine number and a value certificate with an “excellent” condition grade. The sale price includes complimentary door-to-door insured shipping to the buyer’s desired address in the U.S. via sea freight and customs clearance. Import taxes, however, are not included. And if you should find yourself in any other destination in the world outside the States, freight or delivery is also available upon request.