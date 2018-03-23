This Ford Crown Victoria Bull Carrier Is Definitely Not OSHA Approved

I made a few modifications to my Crown Vic, but nothing quite as radical as this particular car in Nebraska. The passenger side doors have been removed, as well as the B-pillar, part of the roof, and even some of the windshield. A large ramp has been added in its place, and the car has been spotted at least twice transporting bulls. Amazingly the car seems to handle the extra ton of weight on one side just fine, with only a minor list to starboard. It appears to be holding up well and still doing its job, as this latest video is from this past Tuesday.

The basic idea seems similar to a Pontiac Grand Am that Snopes discussed in 2009, where the roof was simply cut off the car. We have some experience with cutting up car and must say that this Crown Victoria is a much better job. It retains wind and weather protection for the driver. Plus, being an old-school body-on-frame car rather than a unibody like the Grand Am, the Ford lost no significant structural integrity when it was modified, except perhaps side impact protection on the passenger side.