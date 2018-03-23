This Is the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Curiously, the automaker has yet to release any power and torque figures, leaving those entries in the car's spec sheet as "TBD." I mean, not that that stuff really ever mattered to most Corolla buyers but, y'know, it would've been nice to get some numbers.

More interestingly, perhaps, are the 2019 Corolla Hatchback's transmission choices. The new Corolla can be had with a six-speed manual transmission with, get this, downshift rev-matching. Yes, rev-matching on a Corolla. What a time to be alive. If feathering a clutch on the daily commute grinds your gears, a continuously-variable automatic is also available. The Corolla's CVT boasts 10 paddle-operated, simulated speeds and a traditional launch gear that smooths out acceleration off-the-line.