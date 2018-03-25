The Volkswagen Beetle Isn't Dead in the U.S. Yet

Earlier this month, we reported that Volkswagen was planning on discontinuing the Beetle according to an article from Autocar. While it looks like it’s still true that the current generation will be the last, that doesn’t mean it’s going away immediately, at least not in the U.S.

Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan confirmed to USA Today that as of now, there are no plans to discontinue the Beetle in the U.S. That means the VW Beetle in its current form will likely survive a few more model years, but will probably still be phased out and be replaced by the I.D. Buzz electric van as the brand’s new nostalgic model. The aesthetic of the I.D. Buzz is very much influenced by the classic VW Bus.

If you want the current-generation Volkswagen Beetle, you should consider getting one soon, but you don’t really have to rush. If and when its discontinuation is confirmed, there will probably be some pretty attractive price cuts in order to clear them out of dealer lots to make more room for crossovers.

Despite the likely eventual demise of the Beetle, we wouldn’t count it out completely. With a big shift towards electrification, perhaps we’ll see a compact form the I.D. subbrand that resembles the original VW Beetle someday.