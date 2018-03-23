Opel Turns Up the Heat on the Corsa Hatchback with GSi Trim

The little Opel Corsa hatchback is as humble of a people-mover as any, but if you want some fun with your practical hatchback, you’re in luck. Opel is making a new three-door hot hatch in the form of the new Corsa GSi following the Insignia GSi which we call the Buick Regal GS here in the States.

Strangely, Opel hasn’t said what engine will power the Opel Corsa GSi. But we do know that it will have the same sport chassis as the Corsa OPC, an existing performance trim of the Corsa which is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four making 204 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.