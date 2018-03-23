Opel Turns Up the Heat on the Corsa Hatchback with GSi Trim

We won't get this hot hatch in the U.S....unless we do.

By Eric Brandt
What you see is what you get: The sporty design of the Opel Corsa GSi reflects its fun-to-drive character.
Opel Automobile GmbH

The little Opel Corsa hatchback is as humble of a people-mover as any, but if you want some fun with your practical hatchback, you’re in luck. Opel is making a new three-door hot hatch in the form of the new Corsa GSi following the Insignia GSi which we call the Buick Regal GS here in the States.

Strangely, Opel hasn’t said what engine will power the Opel Corsa GSi. But we do know that it will have the same sport chassis as the Corsa OPC, an existing performance trim of the Corsa which is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four making 204 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

The Opel Corsa GSi gets a sporty appearance package that includes a big rear spoiler, an aggressive front end with big air intakes and a wide hood scoop, a chrome exhaust tip, and special side sills.

The sportiness continues on the inside of the car with a sport steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, aluminum pedals, and optional Recaro seats. Other options on the Opel Corsa GSi include and IntelliLink infotainment system and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Obviously, there’s currently no confirmation of the Opel Corsa GSi coming to the U.S. since Opel isn’t selling cars here (other than rebadged Buicks). However, PSA is planning on making a comeback to the States and Opel is a PSA brand now, so there’s a small chance we could see this hot hatch on our shores at some point. Just don’t get your hopes up.

