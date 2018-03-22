Porsche to Celebrate the 911 at Techno Classica with Restored Classic Sports Cars on Display

Porsche announced Thursday that its restoration branch, Porsche Classic, will have its own stand at the 2018 Techno Classica vintage fair in Essen, Germany. This arm of the brand is responsible of course for professionally rebuilding classic Porsches, and it's doing something special for two anniversaries the company is celebrating this year.

A handful of iconic Porsche performance cars will be at the show to commemorate the brand's 70th anniversary. The Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, will contribute three of its own heritage exhibits to the Porsche booth, including 356/1, the first unit of the brand's very first production car that went on sale in 1948. A professionally-restored 959, once the fastest production car in the world, will also make an appearance, as will a new modified 911 Carrera GTS.

The second birthday is that of the (technically) 30-year-old 964-generation 911, which first debuted at the 1988 Frankfurt Auto Show and launched in 1989. To celebrate, the Porsche Museum is paying tribute to the iconic Carrera 4 at the event, the first iteration of the 964 and the first 911 with all-wheel drive.