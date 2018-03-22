Porsche Is Paying Employees Close to $11,000 in Bonuses

In the last few months, The Drive learned that a few American based automotive brands would be paying out some large bonuses to employees thanks to strong profits and hard work. For example, General Motors paid out $11,750 in bonuses to union workers. Today, we learned German brand Porsche is paying its employees hefty bonuses as well, totaling close to $11,889 (9,656 euros).

Porsche announced the bonuses through the Porsche Executive Board and Group works council. Around $11,444 (9,300 euros) of the employee's payout would be made by combining two bonuses. According to Porsche, around $10,580 (8,600 euros) will be paid out as a reward for positive company results and staff performance during the 2017 financial year. Porsche says the 2017 bonus will be paid to around 23,000 employees at Porsche AG. An additional $860 (700 euros) will be paid as a special contribution to the Porsche VarioRente, which is Porsche's pension plan, or alternative individual pension plans.