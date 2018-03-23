Watch a Tesla Model X Pull Rail Cars Packed With 250,000 Pounds of Debris

Electric cars are extremely efficient at just about everything they do. From high-efficiency mobility to instantaneous torque, these battery-powered monsters have been surprising the public in becoming some of the quickest cars around. But it's far from just being about speed that has attracted many individuals and companies to electric vehicles. It's also about commercial power. Vehicles like the all-electric Tesla Semi are showing to be a great example on just how an electric motor's torquey power profile can be used to haul freight. In a recent Tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off one of his company's Model X SUVs hauling rail cars with over 125 tons of debris in tow.

One of Musk's brainchildren happens to be a company that bores tunnels in the name of public transportation. Aptly named The Boring Company, the company is far from actually being boring. Its goal is to create a network of small tunnels underneath popular city destinations in order to create a fast-travel public transportation ring. Many believe that the work Musk is doing is in the public's best interest and feeds into the various non-boring crowdfunding activities. Earlier this year it even sold $10 million in novelty flamethrowers.

But what goes in must come out. Specifically the debris created by the company's boring robot, Godot. This mess of raw earth is often removed by train car and weighs literal tons, rightfully so for something which occupies the space that a twelve-foot hole once occupied. Elon Musk decided to take advantage of a Twitter reply to show off just how much the Model X can pull, posting a video of the SUV pulling out the train cars with 250,000 pounds of dirt.