The 2018 Hyundai Tucson's New Sport Trim Gets Its Own Engine

For 2018, Hyundai is introducing a whole new trim level for its Tucson compact crossover: the Sport. Contrary to what you may be thinking, the Tucson Sport is a bit more than just a value-bundle of cosmetic add-ons and creature comfort gizmos (although it does have plenty of those).

The Sport-badged crossover actually comes with its own exclusive engine, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder good for 181 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. In case you haven't been brushing up on your Korean crossover power stats, that's six more horsepower than what you get with the Tucson's top-of-the-line, 175-horsepower Limited trim and its 1.6-liter turbo. The Tucson Sport's new motor also one-ups its compact SUV competition in the Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue which both offer around 170 horsepower apiece, but is still nine horses shy of the Honda CR-V's mighty 190-horsepower turbocharged unit.

Power is sent to the wheels via a six-speed automatic with manual shift mode.

As for the previously mentioned cosmetic and tech stuff, the Tucson Sport throws in blind spot detection, push-button start with keyless entry, the same 19-inch wheels found on the Tucson's highest trims, slightly fancier looking front and rear-ends, chrome-finished dual exhaust tips, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control with vents aimed towards rear passengers.

Priced at $25,150, the Sport slots between the Tucson SEL and SEL Plus. For $26,550, however, the Sport can be had with all-wheel drive that also comes with a handy windshield wiper de-icer for, y'know, chilly wintertime motoring.