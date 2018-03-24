How Do All-season Tires Perform in Snow?

It’s a pretty common question when it comes to choosing tires. "Do I really need winter tires, or will these all-seasons get by just fine?" In places with extreme snowy conditions, the answer is obvious: Install winter tires. In calmer climates, where it may snow for only a few days a year, there are now some all-season options that won’t leave a driver stranded if the snow starts to come down. Most all-season tires are marked with “M + S,” standing for mud and snow, but those tires aren’t actually held to any kind of standard when it comes to winter traction. Recently, tire manufacturers have been branding their all-seasons with a snowflake symbol that signifies that the tire meets the government’s minimum standard of snow performance.

Tire Rack conducted winter testing in Sweden to see how the current generation of all-season tires stacks up in winter weather. The tires tested were the Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady, Michelin CrossClimate+, Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Plus, and Vredestein Quatrac 5. All of these tires were mounted on a 2017 BMW 430i.