Watch This Delivery Truck Go Drifting in the Snow

Who says you need a purpose-built rally car to go rallying? As demonstrated by one Bosnian truck driver, all you need is a loose surface, a reasonable dose of talent, and a bit of conviction.

In a video that further proves anything with wheels and an engine can and will be hooned, a delivery truck can be seen making its way up a twisty, snowy backroad in a manner worthy of a WRC highlight reel. The sideways action hits an uphill snag around the 1:30 mark but quickly resumes presumably thanks to a lot of determination (and some helpful video editing).

Something tells me this dude's other car is a Subaru.