Toyota Built This Camry Out of Lego
This Lego sedan is on display at the Brickman Awesome exhibition in Melbourne, Australia.
Taking a page out of McLaren's marketing stunt playbook, Toyota has gone and built a life-size replica of its sportier-than-ever Camry entirely out of Lego. Look, I've recreated a lot of cars out of Lego as a kid but I can't say my dad's old Camry was one of them.
Commissioned by the brand's Australian arm, the Lego Camry was designed by Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught, one of only 14 Lego Certified Professionals in the world and apparently the only one to reside in the southern hemisphere. Ever find yourself in the Land Down Under and in need of some professional help, Lego-wise? Ryan's your man.
Equipped with working headlights, turn signals, and brake lights, the whole thing apparently required 500,000 bricks, weighs around 4,200 pounds, and took 900 hours to build. In other words, this plastic, mostly stationary Camry costs more, is almost 900 pounds heavier, and takes more than 40 times longer to build than the real thing.
Speaking on the special project, Toyota Australia Chief Designer Nicolas Hogios didn't pass up the opportunity to talk up the qualities that make Toyota, well, Toyota. "The dedication and time that has been put into this one-of-a-kind project really meshes with Toyota's dedication to the quality, durability, and reliability of our respective products," said Hogios. "It also provides us a fun platform to showcase the stylish Camry design in a different and interactive way."
The Lego Camry is on display at the Brickman Awesome exhibition in Melbourne, Australia from now until April 29.
- RELATEDThis Time-Lapse of a Life-Size Lego McLaren 720S Build is Hypnotic to Watch2,000 man hours, 280,000 bricks, and a whole lot of coffee.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Is Live-Building a Lego 720S Supercar at the Goodwood Festival of SpeedThe 1:1 scale brick-based replica will apparently weigh at least 300 pounds more than the real thing.READ NOW
- RELATEDLego Works Its Block Magic With the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3Spice up your weekend with this new Ferrari Lego set. You can thank us later.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Toyota Camry Review: a Sharper, More Potent Reinvention for the World's Top-Selling SedanThe eighth-generation car looks sharp, and drives sharper than its predecessors.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Reminds Kentucky Plant That It'd Be Cheaper to Make the Camry in Japan'I’m not sharing this to scare you, but to heighten your awareness of the current risk we now have,' said plant manager Wil James.READ NOW