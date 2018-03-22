Thieves Stripped This Camaro ZL1 After Stealing It From a Dealership

Bad news for one Oregon Chevy dealer after one of its Camaro ZL1s was found completely gutted several days after it was stolen straight off the lot.

In a KPTV report, a pair of thieves were seen rolling up to Suburban Chevrolet at around 4 a.m. last Thursday in a white Ford truck with a flatbed trailer. Eight minutes later, the $62,000 Camaro was winched onto the trailer and promptly whisked away from the Sandy, Oregon dealership.

When the Chevy store opened its doors that morning, it wasn't until a customer coming from a neighboring Ford dealer asked to see the ZL1 did Suburban employees notice something was missing. "A customer from our Ford store came over here to look at the Camaro and they couldn’t find the Camaro," said General Manager Jeff Baldwin. "It’s just disgusting. I don’t like car thieves. I don’t like thieves. And somebody took this car and who knows what they’re going to do with it." Baldwin hoped to get the muscle car back before it was sold or dismantled for parts, even issuing a $5,000 a bounty for any information that would help police retrieve his stolen inventory.