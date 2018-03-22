Thieves Stripped This Camaro ZL1 After Stealing It From a Dealership
'It’s just disgusting. I don’t like car thieves. I don’t like thieves,' said dealership General Manager Jeff Baldwin.
Bad news for one Oregon Chevy dealer after one of its Camaro ZL1s was found completely gutted several days after it was stolen straight off the lot.
In a KPTV report, a pair of thieves were seen rolling up to Suburban Chevrolet at around 4 a.m. last Thursday in a white Ford truck with a flatbed trailer. Eight minutes later, the $62,000 Camaro was winched onto the trailer and promptly whisked away from the Sandy, Oregon dealership.
When the Chevy store opened its doors that morning, it wasn't until a customer coming from a neighboring Ford dealer asked to see the ZL1 did Suburban employees notice something was missing. "A customer from our Ford store came over here to look at the Camaro and they couldn’t find the Camaro," said General Manager Jeff Baldwin. "It’s just disgusting. I don’t like car thieves. I don’t like thieves. And somebody took this car and who knows what they’re going to do with it." Baldwin hoped to get the muscle car back before it was sold or dismantled for parts, even issuing a $5,000 a bounty for any information that would help police retrieve his stolen inventory.
Unfortunately, in a follow-up KPTV report Tuesday, the red ZL1 was found completely stripped down in the nearby town of Vancouver, Washington. Robbed of its 6.2-liter V-8 engine, wheels, interior bits, and most of its bodywork, the stolen Camaro's carcass was abandoned on the 7900 block of Northeast 167th Avenue.
Anybody with information that could help catch the perpetrators is encouraged to contact Sandy Police.
- RELATEDThief Gets Stolen Mini Stuck on Some StairsAn English carjacker attempted a classic stunt gone embarrassingly wrong.READ NOW
- RELATEDMan Drives Stolen Car to Court to Face Stolen Car ChargesThis must be one of the most meta crimes ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDCanadian Olympic Skier Arrested for Stealing CarDear Olympic athletes, please stop getting drunk and causing problems in foreign countries.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 805-HP Cadillac Escalade Smoke a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LEFast and fancy.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,000-HP Camaro ZL1 Set Its Brakes on Fire With a Righteous BurnoutSacrificing brake pads for the greater good.READ NOW