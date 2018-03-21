Daredevil Valerie Thompson Survives 343 MPH Crash in World Record Attempt

In an attempt to break the motorcycle land speed record of 376 mph, daredevil Valerie Thompson crashed a BUB Seven streamliner motorcycle while going 343 mph at the World Speed Trials on the Lake Gairdner salt flats in South Australia, Fox News reports. Miraculously, Thompson not only survived the crash but walked away with a few bumps and cuts. She said she’ll get checked for a concussion when she gets home (which is probably a good idea). "I told my husband, if I start getting strangely sweet on you, you'll know something's wrong!" Thompson told the news outlet.

Thompson is still trying to determine exactly what happened that caused the high-speed crash. According to a preliminary report from Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, the sanctioning body of the World Speed Trials, the back of the motorcycle got airborne before the parachutes in the bike were able to bring it to a stop which caused it to slide out of control.

This likely won’t be Thompson’s last attempt at a world speed record on two wheels. Days before the crash, she broke her personal record of 304 mph with a 328 mph run with the same bike.