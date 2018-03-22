Here are Some Close-Up Photos of the Tesla Semi at Private PepsiCo Showing

Electric cars aren't just big news for general consumers at all of the auto shows this year. Tesla made waves last November when it revealed its Semi with breakneck 0-60 mile per hour speeds and 500-miles of range, and companies are buying right into them. At a private showing to one of its clients, one Redditor decided to take matters into his own hands and get up close and personal with the Semi after spotting it.

On Tuesday, a different Redditor posted to the /r/Dallas subreddit showing that they had spotted a Tesla Semi in the area. Naturally, this made quite a few people pretty excited. Comments about the vehicle's appearance and other spotting threads (including one with a photo taken at the local Tesla service center) became commonplace over the next few hours, and finally, a user by the name of Ryan O'Donnell got wind of the Semi being parked for a late-night rendezvous with PepsiCo. He approached the staff and was permitted to take a few photos of the truck in the limited time he had.

"I chatted with a Pepsi employee for awhile and then he allowed me in briefly for photos," Reddit user ryanofthedonnell told The Drive. "I was very surprised to see everything exactly as Elon Musk described since it is a beta, but all of it was functioning properly and the actual parts they will use."

Tesla might be trying to woo the soft drink company with a show of its Semi; after all, it did pre-order 100 units less than a month after the truck was announced. Allowing its truck to do the dog and pony show with existing and potential clients will surely help to show that Tesla has a working prototype and give the people in charge of making the purchasing decisions an idea of just what the company is buying. The event had somewhere between 200 and 300 attendees, O'Donnell confirmed, none of whom had an issue showing off the new piece of equipment the company had on order.